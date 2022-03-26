KTR meetings with leadership of World’s pharma giants

It may be pertinent to add that these three companies together represent more than USD 170 Billion in annual revenue and the combined employee strength of these organizations is 303,000 employees.

Hyderabad: In the efforts to promote and further Hyderabad’s strengths in the life sciences sector, Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industries K T Rama Rao had meetings with leadership of the top three world’s largest pharma giants Pfizer, J&J and GSK in United States on Saturday.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were also present during the meetings.

Rao, who is currently in US to attract investments, met Dr. Albert Bourla, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Pfizer along with the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Global Supply Officer Mike McDermott, EVP to showcase the vibrant life sciences ecosystem of Telangana and understand Pfizer’s strategy and plans for Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sector in India.

The Minister also met with Dr. Uwe Schoenbeck, SVP and Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer. Pfizer is world’s top pharmaceutical corporation and a Fortune 500 company with a revenue of USD 42 Bn.

Further, he met Dr. Mathai Mammen, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D of Johnson & Johnson (J&J), one of the largest Life Sciences companies globally with an annual revenue of USD 82 Billion, to showcase the R&D ecosystem of Hyderabad.

J&J is also a Fortune 500 company and one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Rama Rao met with Mr. Agam Upadhyay, SVP, Chief Technology Officer of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), another Fortune 500 company, to introduce the technology and digital innovation capabilities of Hyderabad.

Leaders were extremely appreciative of Minister’s presentation and also the efforts of the Government to promote life sciences sector with focus on innovation.

He discussed his vision for the life sciences sector with them and sought suggestions on possible ways / initiatives that can help promote life sciences innovation in Hyderabad.

Rao also invited them to participate in the landmark 20th BioAsia convention scheduled to be held in February 2023 in Hyderabad.