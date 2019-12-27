Broad becomes 2nd bowler to claim 400 wickets in this decade

Centurion, Dec 26 : England pacer Stuart Broad on Thursday became the second bowler after teammate James Anderson to take 400 Test wickets in this decade, during their first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park here.

Broad got to the landmark when he dismissed Proteas captain Faf du Plessis for 29. Anderson has 428 wickets and made a comeback here by removing Dean Elgar off the very first ball of the Test match in his 150th Test.

Besides Anderson and Broad, Australia’s Nathan Lyon is placed third with 376 wickets in this decade with Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath on 363.

India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has 362 scalps to his name.

(IANS)

