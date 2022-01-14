Bridge at Suchitra, KTR reacts to netizens on facilities

He instructed officials concerned to attend to the issues raised by the netizens with regard to facilities, roads, old buildings, garbage, lakes and others.

Hyderabad: IT and Municipal minister KT Rama Rao today said that a new bridge will be constructed at North side of the City. Responding to the netizens through Ask KTR program, he said that the government will construct a bridge at Suchitra junction to ease traffic issues.

He instructed officials concerned to attend to the issues raised by the netizens with regard to facilities, roads, old buildings, garbage, lakes and others.

The minister instructed Mayor Vijayalakshmi to look into garbage piled up at a lake in Langer House area.

When a netizen asked what is the problem to demolish an illegal wall at underpass near RK Puram, KT Rama Rao said that the GHMC Commissioner to look into the issue.

The minister further instructed the officials at LB Nagar to address the problems of street lights causing inconvenience to the women after 6.30 pm.

Stating that a bridge is nearing completion in two to three months at Bahadurpura area, the minister asked former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin to talk to officials to take steps to remove roadside garbage in Allapur area.