HomeCrime

Boy allegedly ends life in Telangana

2

Boy allegedly ends life in Telangana

Police said the boy, Navdeep, a class VIII student, asked his father Rs.300 to book a ticket in advance for Pavan Kalyan's "Bheemla Nayak".

Four held for malpractices in diploma exam
Telangana cop killed as gun misfires
Telangana woman murdered on suspicion of performing black magic

Hyderabad: A 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide on Monday night after his father refused to give him money to book an advance ticket for a movie slated for release shortly in Jagtial town of Telangana.

Police said the boy, Navdeep, a class VIII student, asked his father Rs.300 to book a ticket in advance for Pavan Kalyan’s “Bheemla Nayak”.

However, his father sought time to arrange the money following which a dejected Navdeep went into another room in his house and locked himself.

His family members broke open the door and found Navdeep hanging from the ceiling of the balcony with a lungi, police added.

Newer Post
Older Post