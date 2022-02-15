Boy allegedly ends life in Telangana

Police said the boy, Navdeep, a class VIII student, asked his father Rs.300 to book a ticket in advance for Pavan Kalyan's "Bheemla Nayak".

Hyderabad: A 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide on Monday night after his father refused to give him money to book an advance ticket for a movie slated for release shortly in Jagtial town of Telangana.

However, his father sought time to arrange the money following which a dejected Navdeep went into another room in his house and locked himself.

His family members broke open the door and found Navdeep hanging from the ceiling of the balcony with a lungi, police added.