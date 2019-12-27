Both Congress & BJP will lose deposits in civil polls: Errabelli

Hyderabad, Dec.26 : Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao today ridiculed that both the Congress and the BJP would lose deposits in the upcoming municipal polls. They are not in a position to contest the municipal polls, he added.

Speaking at a program in Jangaon district, Dayakar Rao alleged that the two parties have no guts to fight polls. Leaders of these parties were making false charges against the election schedule and development works. The BJP was dreaming of win in the polls though it lost the last Assembly polls in the State, he said and accused the Congress of making meaningless allegations on the polls and Election Commission.

He also slammed the BJP and the Congress for levelling false charges against the Kaleshwaram project. He sought to know as to why these parties not reacting now when this project filled lakes, ponds and water bodies with full waters pushing minor irrigation. The State government was spending thousands of crores of rupees for irrigation systems, he claimed. He also said like nowhere in the country, the ruling party launched Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima schemes for benefit of farmers. The government offers minimum support price to farm produce by setting up more purchase centers. Efforts were also on to give waters to crops during Yasangi season, he added. (NSS)

