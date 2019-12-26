Bomb blast kills one, injures four in Baghdad

Baghdad, Dec 26 : A civilian was killed and four others wounded in a bomb attack near a soccer field in Iraqs capital Baghdad, an Interior Ministry official said.

The attack occurred on Wednesday evening when a booby-trapped motorcycle detonated near a local soccer field in Sadr City neighbourhood in eastern Baghdad, leaving a civilian killed and four others wounded, the source told Xinhua news agency on the condition of anonymity.

Iraqi security force sealed off the scene and launched investigation into the incident, the source said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after the Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017, but sporadic attacks occurred in the war-ravaged country.

