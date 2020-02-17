Bodies of 3 relatives of TRS MLA found in canal

Hyderabad, Feb 17 : The bodies of three relatives of a Telangana legislator were found in car retrieved from a canal in the state’s Karimnagar district on Monday when the police was searching for a couple who fell into the canal on Sunday night.

While looking for the bodies of the couple, who were riding a motorbike, police found three bodies in a car.

They were identified as of Radha (50), her husband Satyanarayana Reddy (55) and their daughter Vinayshree (19).

Radha is the sister of Manohar Reddy, a member of the Telangana Assembly from Peddapalli constituency.

The family was not seen for last 20 days but no one had lodged a complaint with the police. Manohar Reddy said they had thought that they had gone on a long tour.

Radha was teacher in a government-run school in Telangana while her husband was a businessman. Their daughter was a medical student.

Police suspect that the car along with the three accidentally fell into the canal.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Kamalasan Reddy visited the scene. He told the media persons that the car was spotted during the search for the bodies of a couple. Police found three bodies in the car. They were identified on the basis of car’s registration number.

The police official said they were investigating as to how the incident happened.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...