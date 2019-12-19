BJP’s lone Telangana MLA figures in criminals’ list

Hyderabad, Dec 18 : Bharatiya Janata Party’s lone MLA in Telangana Assembly, T. Raja Singh, figures in the list of “rowdy-sheeters”, or people with criminal records, in Hyderabad.

The controversial legislator’s name was mentioned in the list of Mangalhat police station. The MLA himself posted the list on his social media accounts after which it went viral.

Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal Assembly constituency in the state capital, demanded a clarification from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

“The Chief Minister should clarify if I am a public servant or a rowdy sheeter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have clarified that the history sheet was opened against Raja Singh in 2006 when he was not the MLA.

Raja Singh, who was re-elected from Goshamahal in 2018, is a controversial legislator, who faces various cases for making inflammatory speeches and hurting religious sentiments.

(IANS)

