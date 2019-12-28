BJP wants to make Muslims second-class citizens: Uttam

Hyderabad, Dec.28 : TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy today lambasted the TRS government, especially City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, for not only denying permission to his party’s ‘Save India, Save Constitution’ rally, but also for arresting thousands of Congress workers to prevent them from participating in Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan.

Addressing the Satyagrahis at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Uttam said they would meet Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajn seeking her intervention. As per Section 8 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act 2014, the Governor has powers to intervene in the matters of Law & Order, he said, adding that his party would take the issue of Police Commissioner’s behaviour seriously until action was taken against him.

Earlier, speaking after hoisting party flag on the occasion of party’s 135th Formation Day, Uttam called upon people to unite against the BJP’s “communal” plans of dividing the country on the basis of religion. He said the BJP government at the Centre was pursing “Hindutva” policy and started taking issues like Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC, NPR, Triple Talaq, Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir. He also warned that the implementation of CAA would turn the Muslims in India into second grade citizens. He said NRC and NPR would prove dangerous for the survival of democracy in India.

He said the Congress always fought against communal forces and it would continue its fight. He said his party launched nationwide drive ‘Save India, Save Constitution’. However, the TRS government, by misusing police officials, prevented the TPCC from taking out a peaceful Tiranga rally. “We wanted to take out a peaceful rally with national flag from Gandhi Bhavan to Dr Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund and recite the Preamble of the Constitution. While the Police Commissioner permitted RSS, he denied permission to Congress party for Tiranga march,” he said and accused Anjani Kumar of being an ‘RSS agent’. He said over 1,000 Congress workers were taken into custody by the city police.

He said permission was first denied saying that the proposed route was ‘non-notified’ and ‘arterial road’ and there could be disturbance to Law & Order. He said they gave another letter seeking permission to take out a silent rally on any route from Gandhi Bhavan. Even that request was rejected and police officials did not even allow the party workers to participate in a peaceful Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan.

The TPCC Chief asked the party workers to take the municipal elections very serious and strive for party’s win. He also said his party was objecting to the violation of rules by the State Election Commission. He said nowhere in the country election schedule is announced before finalizing the voters’ list and reservation of wards. He said Congress would continue to fight for people’s rights with the slogan ‘BJP Se Bharat Bachao, TRS Se Telangana Bachao’. Senior leaders, including AICC leader R.C. Khuntia, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka were present. (NSS)

