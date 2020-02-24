BJP leaders urge DGP to order probe & weed out Rohingya Muslims in State

Hyderabad, Feb.24 : The State BJP leaders on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police claiming that thousands of Rohingya Muslims were illegally living in the State capital as well as in all parts of Telangana State. They also stated these infiltrators have secured Aadhar cards, voter ID cards and ration cards and even drawing pension under various welfare schemes of the State government.

They also stated that though non-Indians securing all such cards was a grave matter, but the State government has not taken the issue seriously for the reasons best known to it. Some of these illegal immigrants may come under the influence of anti-national forces like ISI, Al-quaida and others and may carry out operations to disrupt peace and progress and destabilize the nation as Rohingyas’ illegal stay was inextricably linked to the safety and security of the nation.

The BJP leaders also informed the DGP that they have submitted many memorandums to you since several years explaining how Hyderabad and rest of the State have become safe havens for Rohingya Muslims. They also pointed out that in the recent past over 127 people secured Aadhar cards by producing fake documents and cases have been registered against them at the behest of UIDAI. It was also discovered that out of 127 people served with notices, 124 of them were Rohingyas.

The State BJP leaders demand that the State Police chief order a comprehensive probe with honest and dedicated team of officers in all the districts with an objective to weed out all the illegal immigrants, including a large chunk of Rohingyas.

Signatories to the memorandum were State BJP president Dr K Laxman, Hyderabad city unit president and MLC N Ramchender Rao, city BJP general secretaries T Rajashekhar Reddy, Dr N Goutham Rao, Atluri Ramakrishna, Ale Jithender, Raman Goud and Venkata Ramana. (NSS)

