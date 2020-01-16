BJP leader describes CAA critics as anti-nationals

Hyderabad, Jan.16 : Allaying confusion on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP Dr Mahesh Sharma has branded those who were opposing CAA are enemies of the country.

Addressing the media at the BJP State office here on Thursday, Sharma, representing Gotham Budh Nagar Loksabha constituency in Noida, said CAA is meant to provide citizenship to Hindu minorities of three Islamic neighboring countries, who faced religious persecution and living in India as illegal migrants. The CAA is not to take citizenship of Indians irrespective of religion. He affirmed that 130 crore people of the country are Indians and there is no threat to citizenship of any Indian.

Referring to confusion created among people by Congress and other Opposition parties, the former Union minister said the Opposition parties should play a constructive role rather than destruction. He said those opposing CAA are not well-wishers of the country and they wanted to create hurdles in the way of development of the country.

Sharma said, “CAA is not a new law. Even former Prime Ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru and Manmohan Singh had defended providing citizenship to persecuted Hindus of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. But they did not dare to implement it. In the history of BJP, the duo Shyam Prasad Mukherji and Deen Dayal Upadhyay initiated the work to provide citizenship to these minorities, who faced religious persecution in the neighboring Islamic countries and later the task was pushed ahead by former Prime Minister Ataj Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani. Now finally, Prime Miniter Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah dared to implement the law after Parliament passed it. The Modi government has taken courageous decisions like GST, abrogation of 370, solution of Ayodhya issue, he said. BJP MP questioned how can Congress and Opposition parties oppose the law which was passed by the Parliament. Are they consider themselves above the Constitution and democracy? He asked and said it is a question of integrity of the country and faith of people in the democracy. World is respecting our democracy”, Sharma said.

Replying to a question, Sharma said now Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to prove himself as Messiah of Muslims and trying to mislead them. He alleged that the Congress and other parties like BSP and SP were in competition and were vying each other to become leader of this vote bank.

When asked about the slogan of “Ajadi” as demanded by some protestors carrying tricolor, the former Union minister said, “Had they not freedom (Ajadi) they would not have carried national flag in their hands and raised such demand in the country.

State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash was also present. (NSS)

