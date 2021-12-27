BJP holds Dharna for Unemployed

The protest program was started by the state BJP incharge Tarun Chug. The office bearers of the state party unit like Actress Vijayasanti , Etela Rajender, swami Goud and others also sat for the dharna program.

Hyderabad: The state unit of BJP today held a protest program demanding the state to fill up vacant government jobs. The state president of the BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar sat for the protest program at the state party office in the city.

The protest program was started by the state BJP incharge Tarun Chug. The office bearers of the state party unit like Actress Vijayasanti , Etela Rajender, swami Goud and others also sat for the dharna program.

Speaking on the occasion Tarun Chugh alleged that the dream of the people of Telangana state to have a golden Telangana was not full filled in the state. He alleged that the family members of CM KCR had Become rich in the separate Telangana state.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that the state has two lakh vacancies in Telangana and asked the state government as to how many jobs it filled in the state so far. He said that the unemployed youth, who thought of having a good life in the separate state, had not benefited in any manner in the separate state.

He said that CM KCR had believed in the police of the state instead of its people.