BJP Govt anti poor, farmers, sold PSUs: Kadiam Srihari

Modi failed miserably to develop and is selling off the PSU, he charged. In a press conference he said that the BJP government is anti poor, anti farmer and anti development.

Hyderabad: TRS MLC and former minister Kadiam Srihari today lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for privatizing the Public Sector companies and banks. In the name of in seven years rule the BJP Government sold off PSUs and waived off huge loans of the corporate companies from the banks.

Modi failed miserably to develop and is selling off the PSU, he charged. In a press conference he said that the BJP government is anti poor, anti farmer and anti development.

He alleged that in addition to waiving off Rs 15 lakh cr huge money for the corporate companies, the Centre is now planning to waive another Rs 10 lakh crore. Thus the BJP Government is trying to save the corporate companies and dumping the farmers and the poor he alleged.

Srihari charged that the BJP government did not keep its promises like jobs, employment and farmers.

He also alleged that the Opposition parties are trying to spread false charges on the state government. The former minister accused the BJP and the Congress of indulging malicious campaign on paddy procurement, jobs and development.

He hit out at the BJP leaders from the state for condemnable comments on the government. The TRS leader said that the BJP leaders failed to get any funds, projects and support towards development in Telangana.

The state government in leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is doing its best with more welfare schemes. A staggering Rs 50000 cr being spent for welfare schemes, Srihari claimed. No other states ruled by the BJP are implementing such welfare schemes and the credit goes to KCR, he said.

Srihari slammed the BJP leaders from the state for failing to get steel factory, tribal varsity, ITIR, national status to an irrigation project. The Centre is not giving a single rupee more than what is giving now as per devolution, he said.

The Centre denied us funding for mission bhagiratha, mission kakatiya despite Niti Ayog recommendations for Rs 24000 cr, he charged. Why state BJP leaders failed to get a national status to the irrigation project and more funds for development, he thundered.

The TRS leader also charged that the BJP government failed to address issues of the youth on jobs, poor and farmers.