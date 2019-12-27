BJP dubs TRS & MIM as conjoined twins

Hyderabad, Dec.26 : BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Thursday described the TRS and MIM as conjoined twins and inseparable. Both Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi were speaking and acting in cohesion against Narendra Modi government’s initiatives in the larger interest of national security.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Krishna Saagar Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s open support to AIMIM and Muslim Action Committee highlights reveals that KCR and his party are “anti-institutional and anarchist” like Asaduddin’s party AIMIM.

He said the BJP high command was angry with attempts of both KCR and Asaduddin for indulging in hate politics and communal unrest in the State. He said the BJP urges the people of

Telangana State to take cognizance of these two parties’ attempts to obfuscate national laws and policies meant for national security for petty minority appeasement politics. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...