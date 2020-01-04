Bio-Diversity flyover reopens after Mayors Inspection

Hyderabad, Jan.4 : GHMC Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan and Cyberabad Police Commissioner today inspected the Bio-Diversity Flyover on the safety works taken up by the GHMC along with the Zonal Commissioner Hari Chandana and Deputy Commissioner Venkanna and opened for traffic, here today.

The Chief Engineer informed the Mayor that as per the recommendations made by the Expert Committee, the GHMC has provided safety measures like Bar markings, rumble strips from 5mm, 7.5mm 10mm right from starting fly over, carriageway reduction sign, Merging Traffic ahead Signs, speed limit markings, warning sign as per IRC, payment markings at merging points modified, side view cutters and a part from already provided announcement through mike not to take selfies on the flyovers.

The Chief Engineer also informed that after providing the safety measures as recommended by the expert committee, the Committee inspected and conducted trial drive 10 to 12 times, and suggested to study and observe vehicle movement behavior for a period of one month based on the study report further safety measures can be taken up.

While inspecting the works on flyover, Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan, CP Sajjanar observed that view cutters should be provided on both sides to a further distance in order to prevent taking selfies and also to provide cameras to identify the speed of the vehicle, know your speed of the vehicle etc. and what precautions to be taken during non-peak hours to control the speed of the vehicles.

S.E. Venkatramana, Vijay Kumar, DCP Traffic and senior officials from GHMC and Traffic police attended.(NSS)

