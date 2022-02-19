Bill Gates, KTR to have a fireside chat during BioAsia

A fireside chat between Bill Gates and KTR will be the highlight of the 2022 edition.

Hyderabad: Bill Gates will have a fireside chat with Industries and commerce minister K T Rama Rao, during BioAsia, the largest annual global Biotechnology and Life Sciences convention of Asia.

The event will start on February 24. Insightful session will be held with Bill Gates, Co-chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

BioAsia is the annual flagship event of the Government of Telangana. It has been participated by prominent leaders from the life sciences and healthcare industry over the past 18 editions.

A fireside chat between Bill Gates and KTR will be the highlight of the 2022 edition.

The chat will comprise of a range of themes including the COVID-19 pandemic, learnings during the past two years, emerging healthcare trends and what could be done to strengthen the global healthcare system going forward.

As reported by Telangana Today, Bill Gates will also talk about the milestones achieved by the global partnership and the road ahead as this year’s theme is Future Ready.