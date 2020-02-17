Bhuj girls college stripping case accused arrested

Gandhinagar, Feb 17 : The Gujarat Police have arrested all the four accused in the February 11 Swaminarayan girls college case where dozens of students were allegedly forced to strip by the college staff.

According to sources, the police arrested Principal Rita Raninga, advocate Anita, peon Naina, rector of the girl’s hostel Ramila from the Sahajanand Girls Institute (SSGI), which offers graduate and under-graduate courses.

The college suspended the principal, the hostel rector and the peon after the police registered charges against them for allegedly forcing over 60 girls to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

The accused were arrested under Indian Penal Code Sections 384 (extortion), 355 (assault with intent to dishonour a person) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

According to girl students’ allegations, over 60 students were taken to the washroom of the hostel, located on the SSGI campus, by a woman staffer and made to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating.

Meanwhile, after the National Commission for Women’s (NCW) stern actions, SSGI trustees have assured the panel no such convenience would be caused to girl students in future.

(IANS)

