Bhudan Pochampally gets UN award, CM pat’s Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: United Nation’s World Tourism Organisation, for the first time, held a best tourism village contest in which Bhoodan Pochampally village in Yadadri Bhongir district is adjudged the best.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appreciated tourism minister V Srinivas Goud and Officials concerned in this regard.

From 70 countries there are 170 proposals came for the competition while three are proposed from our country. Of this Bhoodan Pochampally village got the rare honour of getting selected as the best.

In this context, tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Tourism department MD B Manohar Rao met CM K Chandra sekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here. They received the WTO identity letter in this regard from the CM.

The CM felicitated Srinivas Goud with a shawl and appreciated him for the award. The CM congratulated the tourism department officials for their efforts.