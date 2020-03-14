Bhatti Mocks CM on Carona—KCR Gives Back; Says Centre, All States very Alert

Hyderabad, March 14 (NSS): CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday mocked the statement of CM KCR that a Paracetamol tablet could cure the deadly corona virus. He alleged that the state government had not taken any action for the prevention of the corona virus in the state. He made these remarks while participating in a discussion on Carona Virus, in the Legislative Assembly.

He also alleged that the CM had also said that the corona virus would not survive in 27 degree temperature, and added that a resident of Karnataka state died in the city after obtaining treatment at five to six hospitals. He wanted to know from the state government if it had inquired into the issue or the news about the corona virus victim was wrong. He also targeted the central government on the issue of the corona virus and alleged that the Center had not taken any steps to prevent the virus while mocking that it had only changed the caller tune of the phone of the phone users.’

Strongly reacting to Bhatti’s remarks, Chief Minister KCR pointed out that the opposition leader was talking irresponsibly on a very sensitive issue. He said the the Congress is the Biggest Caorna in the country. He said it was not proper to indulge in politics on dead bodies (Shavala meeda pelaalu aerukovadam) and confusing the people. It is time for boost the morale of the people. He said that had talked about temperature with the aim of giving courage to the people. So far as Paracetamal tablet is concerned, he said that a Scientist had told him about it.

KCR said that it was not correct to say that the Centre and States were not taking necessary preventive measures. The Centre was very alert and doing a good job. Of the total 135 crore population, only 65 persons were affected by the virus so far. He also said that all the Stte Governments, including congress-ruled ones, are very alert about the virus and taking all necessary steps. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...