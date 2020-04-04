Bharat biotech efforts for vaccine against corona be successful: KTR

Hyderabad, April 4 : IT Minister KT Rama Rao today welcomed the announcement of Bharat Biotech company limited of Hyderabad to prepare vaccine to fight corona cases. The minister extended greetings to the company towards its move for bringing a vaccine to treat corona cases.

KTR tweeted that the efforts of Bharat biotech company succeeds to roll out the vaccine. It is good to hear that Bharat biotech company is coming forward to manufacture vaccine against Corona virus he said.

The minister said that company CMD Dr Krishna Ella and his team efforts will be successful. The company has announced to come out with “Coro-Flu” – intra nasal vaccine. Vaccine will fight against the Corona virus and prevents flu. It is used through nose and to be rolling out in six months to one year for clinical trials. The company has signed an international agreement with Wisconsin University Madison Scientists of US and vaccine company Flu Gen for the purpose. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...