Beware of fake doctors; Police arrest 2

Hyderabad: Two doctos who had obtained fake certificates and the person who provided them forged certificates were arrested by the north zone task force police along with CCS police of Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to reports, 32-year-old, Kasaramoni Sivanand and 31-year-old, Thota Dilip Kumar had completed their MBBS from China. After returning to India, they appeared for the national level test which is mandatory for candidates who pursued medicine abroad. As they could not crack the test, they hatched a conspiracy to procure the certificate through illegal means.

In order to obtain fake certificates, they approached 47-year-old, Kandukuri Anantha Kumar, a senior assistant with the Telangana State Medical Council. Anantha provided them forged certificate by charging Rs 9 lakh for each certificate.

The Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Hyderabad AR Srinivas informed that the scam came to light when two other doctors went to the MCI to get their certificates registered.