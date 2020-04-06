Bengal Imams appeal to Muslims to stay home in Shab-e-Barat

Kolkata, April 6: The West Bengal Imam Association on Monday appealed to the Muslim community to abide by the lockdown and stay away from organising processions or gatherings and visiting burial grounds on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat later this week.

In a media release, the association asked the community to stay at home during the religious festival set to be held on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

“Shab-e-Barat is an emotional occasion for Muslims.A The Muslom community brings out processions on those days. But this year, please be at home as the lockdown is on. It will be good for everybody,” it said.

The association also requested that all mosques be kept closed on Friday for the Jumma namaz (prayers).

Every year, Shab-e-Barat is observed on the night between the 14 and 15 of Sha’aban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. In Islam, Shab-e-Barat means the night of forgiveness, or Day of Atonement. It is considered to be the night when God forgives sinners. (IANS)

