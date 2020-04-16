BCCI to continue monitoring situation on potential start date of IPL

Mumbai, April 16: With an eye on the coronavirus outbreak and the need to maintain social distancing and stay indoors, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday officially announced that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been suspended till further notice.

While the country was under an initial lockdown till April 14, the government has extended it till May 3. The BCCI issue a statement saying that all stakeholders acknowledge that safety is of prime importance when it comes to hosting the cash-rich league or any other sporting event. The board will continue to monitor and review the situation.

“Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice.

“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

“BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies,” the release said. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...