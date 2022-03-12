BC Gurukul College Admissions

Selection will be on the basis of merit through entrance test and reservations.

Hyderabad: Mahatma Jyothibaphule backward classes gurukul educational institutions society has invited applications from students for admission to first year of Intermediate and Degree courses for 202-23 academic year. Entrance test will be conducted for selection of candidates.

Junior colleges (English medium) : total number of colleges -138 (68 for boys and 70 for girls). Inter groups: MPC, BiPC, CEC, HEC, MEC and other vocational courses.

Women’s degree college – 1 (english medium). Courses – B. Sc (MPC), B.Sc (MSCS), B. S,c (MPCS), B. Sc (BZC), B. Sc (BBC) and other courses.

Selection will be on the basis of merit through entrance test and reservations. Only online Applications will be accepted. Last date for online applications is May 22. Hall tickets may be downloaded from May 28. Entrance test will be on June 05. Website: mjptbcwreis.cgg.gov.in