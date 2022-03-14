Basti Dawakhanas to be extended in all municipalities in the state: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Keeping in view that there is good response to the Basti Dawakhana in Hyderabad city and more than 81 lakhs people were benefited with health care mostly the poor families and the demand is growing from throughout the state, Minister for Finance, Medical Health and Family Welfare, T. Harish Rao has given assurance on the floor of the House that these Basti Dawakhana facilities will be extended in all the Municipalities in the State.

This has been replied to the questions raised by TRS members KP Vivekanand, M. Krishna Rao, Bigala Ganesh, Aroori Ramesh, Korukanti chander.

Answering to the supplementary questions raised MIM member Jaffar Hussain the Minister said that in GHMC area 259 Basti Dawakhanas are functioning and more 91 Basti Dawakhanas will come soon, he said there is no shortage of doctors, staff and the medicine.

He said that target to establish 350 Basti Dawakhanas in GHMC area will be achieved, for each Basti Dawakhanas every month Rs. 75,000 is being given and it is working from 9.00 am to 4.00 p.m. He said in this Basi Dawakhanas even Tele Consultation with the specialists are being taken apart from OPD consultation, basic lab diagnosis, free drugs, Immunization services, Antenatal care, Family Planning, Counseling and contraception services, screening for anemia, non communicable diseases such as BP, Blood sugar, cancer health promotion activities.