Bandi slams KCR for not receiving PM

He wondered as to what other busy schedule KCR had that prevented him from according welcome to the Prime Minister during his visit to the State.

Hyderabad: State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar today strongly condemned the breach of protocol by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in staying away from welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter’s arrival in the city.

Speaking to media persons at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad after welcoming the Prime Minister, who came to Hyderabad to take part in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) at Patancheru and also to dedicate the Statue of Equality, which is the statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Ramanunacharya at Muchintal on the city outskirts.

He wondered as to what other busy schedule KCR had that prevented him from according welcome to the Prime Minister during his visit to the State. He reminded that the Prime Minister had given appointment to the Chief Minister whenever he sought.

“How can you confine yourself to your farmhouse by lacking the basic courtesy of welcoming the Prime Minister on his visit to the State?” he questioned.

Sanjay Kumar said it was not proper for KCR for playing truant to the visit of Modi by citing lame excuses.

“It is evident that the Chief Minister doesn’t want to show his face to the Prime Minister, as the entire country is abhorring his filthy abuses hurled at the latter,” he said, adding that the people were laughing at KCR for staying away from the Prime Minister’s visit on the pretext of suffering from mild fever.

“KCR has scant regard for democracy. He insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar by calling for redrafting of the Indian Constitution. Now, he has insulted the Prime Minister by violating the protocol. His behaviour was an affront on the nation”, he criticized.