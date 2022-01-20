Bandi demands govt to release group -1 notification

He said that Jews not unfortunate that the state government had not issued the group- 1 job notification in Telangana since the last 10 years.

Hyderabad: State BJP Persians Bandi Sanjay Kumar today demanded the state government to immediately release group-1 Job notification for the convenience of the unemployed youth of Telangana. He said that the state has 1600 vacant group-1 posts according to the government statistics.

He said that the non recruitment of the group-1 posts had led to the shortage of IAS officers in the state and added that the existing IAS officers of the state were forced to Act as the incharge of three to four departments.

He also said that the state has 4000 vacancies of group-2 posts 2000 vacancies of group-3 posts and 40000 vacancies of group-4 posts as well.

He said that the existence of so many vacancies had slowed the process of governance in Telangana and added that the junior assistant posts were vacant at district, division and mandal level since the last 25 years.

He warned the state government that they would hold a massive agitation on the issue if the state government did not fulfill their demand.