Bajwa assured me Pak Army ‘ready for India’: Imran

Islamabad, Dec 26 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had assured him that “Pakistan Army was ready for India in case of an attack on Azad Kashmir”, a media report said.

Khan made this statement while addressing a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Pind Dadan Khan in Jhelum district, where he slammed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Geo TV reported.

“I am telling you now, he will use this (protests in India) to do something in Azad Kashmir (which India calls Pakistan-occupied Kashmir),” the Prime Minister added.

“I informed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa about this and he told me that the Pakistan Army is ready for India.”

The media report did not make it clear when his conversation with General Bajwa exactly took place.

Imran Khan was also quoted by the media report that his government had stabilised Pakistan economy in 2019 and that “2020 will be the year when prosperity will come to Pakistan.”

He flayed his political opponents in Pakistan for wasting national resources while in power.

