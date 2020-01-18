Baba Jackson auditions for ‘India’s Best Dancer’

New Delhi, Jan 18 : Yuvraj Singh aka Baba Jackson, who was recently hailed as the “smoothest airwalker” by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, is trying his luck at “Indias Best Dancer” show, which will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

“I am excited to participate in the audition of ‘India’s Best Dancer’. During my audition, I plan to perform in Michael Jackson’s style on a Bollywood track, the same way that I posted on social media. I am thankful for all the support that I have got from Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and other Bollywood celebrities who shared my video and showed their love. This has motivated me to continue with my passion of dancing,” Yuvraj said here before his audition on Saturday.

Recently, Hrithik praised the dancer after watching the “smoothest airwalk” that he witnessed. The dance moves also impressed megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “wow…”

Meanwhile, comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa are set to host the upcoming dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer”.

“I am very excited to be the co-host of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ with my husband. Haarsh doesn’t even know the ‘D’ of dancing so it will be a fun experience for him, and me too as I have worked with the judges in the past,” Bharti had said.

The couple have appeared together in shows such as “Nach Baliye”, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Khatra Khatra Khatra”.

Auditions across cities are already on and the show will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

(IANS)

