Avoid these routes on Saturday and Sunday

Hyderabad: A traffic advisory for Saturday and Sunday has been issued by the Cyberabad police, in view of the visits of President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to the city. They will visit “Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham” at Muchintala in Shamsabad.

Visitors from Hyderabad City who want to enter Ashrama road from Palamakula village have been directed to park their vehicles at the west side parking behind Swarna Bharat Trust and proceed to the Statue of Equality and Yagashala.

Similarly, those coming from Vijayawada, Nalgonda etc. have to proceed to the Yagashala and Statue, after getting down at Pedda Golconda Exit 15 and entering the Ashrama road at Sangiguda village while parking their vehicles at the east side parking near Gollur village.

Traffic police will divert all heavy vehicles plying between NH 44 and ORR via P1 road (Ashrama Road) towards Shamsabad, Telangana Today reported.

In view of security during the visits of the President of India and the Vice President, entry of general public to the Statue premises would be restricted during evening hours.