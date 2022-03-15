Austrian Parliamentary delegation visits Assembly

Hyderabad: A delegation of Austrian parliament today visited Telangana State Assembly. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy revealed about the visit of the delegation.

The Austrian delegation had the National Council Lower House president Voggank Sogateko, Federal Council Upper House president Christian Sovith Fauch and Austrian parliament members.

The delegation observed the proceedings of the last day of the ongoing budget session. The delegation has 18 members. It observed the proceedings of Parliament on Monday. Assembly Speaker along with Chairman of the Telangana State Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy held a meeting with the delegation at the Assembly committee hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Pocharam said he was welcoming the delegation to Telangana, which has a great history and rich culture. He told the delegation that Hyderabad was a 400 year old city and added that the State has an Upper House and a Lower House like the Indian parliament.

He told the delegation that Telangana had achieved a lot of development in all the important sectors despite being a new State. The Austrian delegation members also spoke on the occasion.