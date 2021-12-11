ATA hosts International Literary Conference

Hyderabad: The American Telugu Association (ATA) has organized an International Literary Conference on Saturday. The conference was held at the Conference Hall of Best Western Ashoka Hotel in the city as part of the bi-annual ATA conference in the two Telugu States.

At the inaugural meeting of this conference the association members K.S. Shivareddy, Nandini Siddhareddy, B. Narsingh Rao delivered the inaugural address.

The event was attended by ATA president Bhuvanesh Bujala, ATA President Elect, ATA Vedukalu Seva Days Chair Madhu Bommineni, ATA Seva Days Co Chair Anil Boddireddy, ATA Seva Days Co Chair Sarath Vemula, ATA Sahitya Sadassu Chair Ravi Virelli and many other dignitaries.

As part of the conference, the association members Lakshmi Bhupala, Venu Udugula, Karuna Kumar, Lakshmi Soujanya, Uday Gurrala and Aparna Kollur participated in a meeting organized by C. Umamaheswararao on the topic of ‘Telugu Katha Screenplay’.

In the afternoon, Bandi Narayanaswamy, Madhurantakam Narendra and Bommadevara Nagakumari Unudurthi Sudhakar participated in the “Novel of our time” meeting organized by Kuppili Padma.

Elanaga, Aripirala Satyaprasad, Avineni Bhaskar and Aditya Korrapati discussed the need for translation and the problems in translation at the “Translation-Necessary” meeting held at Ananthu afterwards.

The last topic of the seminar was a poetry festival organized by Koduri Vijay Kumar under the title “New Colors on the Poetic Canvas”. Mana Manasa Chamarthi, Tugulla Gopal, Siddhartha Katta, Arunank Lata, Ramesh Karthik Nayak, Nasreen Khan, Pallipattu Nagraj, Nagilla Ramesh, Tandi Harish Gowd, Padmaja Bolishetti, Muvva Jayashree, Jujjuri Venugopal sang the poem.

Speaking on the occasion, ATA President Bhuvanesh Boojala and ATA Celebrations President Madhu Bommineni said that the literary conferences would be held again in December 2023. ATA representatives Kashi Kotta, Sudhir Bandaru, Sharda Singireddy, Srikanth Gudipati, Karunakar Asireddy, Jyotsnareddy Jyotirmayi Reddy, Venkateswar Rao and many other celebrities were present.