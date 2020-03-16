Assembly Adopts Unanimous Resolution against CAA—Urges Centre to Amend it and Revoke NPR, NRC

Hyderabad, March 16 (NSS): The State Legislative Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and urged the Center to amend it in order to ‘remove all references to any religion or to any foreign country’. The resolution further said: This House expresses concern over the proposed implementation of NPR and NRC (of the Centre), which may result in exclusion of large number of people”. The resolution also urged the State Government to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people of the State from exervises such as NPR & NRC.

The lone BJP member Raja Singh created ruckus in the house as he stormed into the podium and tore off the resolution copy against the CAA. Following this, Legislature Affairs minister V Prashant Reddy urged speaker P Srinivas Reddy to remove the un-parliamentary words of Raja Singh from records.

Except BJP, other parties– Congress, AIMIM have extended support to the resolution against the CAA and others.

Earlier, Leader of the house and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has moved the resolution urging the centre to revoke the three Acts in the larger interests of people in the country. KCR slammed the BJP- led Modi Government in the Centre for coming up with communal and biased CAA, NPR and NRC that will deprive people of their rights and freedom bestowed by the Constitution of India. The Chief Minister has attributed the centre’s move to divisive politics when the entire Nation is protesting the CAA and seeking secular freedom.

‘There have been concerted attempts to tinker with the inclusive and non-religious nature of Indian citizenship through the CAA 2019m NPR and the NRC. Besides violating principles of equity, non-discrimination, secularism, this concerted attempt will also endanger the lives of vulnerable groups who do not possess adequate documentary proof of citizenship. oreover, there are serious questions as to the legality and constitutionality of CAA,NPR and NRE’, KCR added.

He took exception that the acts will press people give date of birth details of the citizens and their parents too. When I don’t have one, how I can produce the certificate of my father, KCR wondered. He admonished the centre for not accepting voter ID, driving license and other identities.

Across the country a large section of people protested the same as chaos and panic prevailed. When US President Donald Trump was on India visit the resultant chaos in Delhi and elsewhere was seen about 50 deaths which is not right.

US built a wall against the illegal migrants from Mexico and no one will oppose them coming into our country, he said. Can India too build a boundary wall to prevent intruders or illegal migrants, KCR asked.

Everyone is opposing CAA including intellectuals, poets, educated and some have taken awards, against the same. He stated that every Indian should have citizenship without causing any inconvenience.

Congress member, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the leaders like KCR, Akbaruddin and himself and many others will be put into detention centers by the centre’s move. The state government has to issue a GO against the CAA, NPR and NRC and ensure continuation of freedom and rights as envisaged in the Constitution. Else it will be a problem for all.

MIM member Akbaruddin Owaisi lashed out at Modi government and dared that it is shame on its part for mooting CAA, NPR and NRC. He opposed the centre for communal and divide and rule policy. CAA, NPR and NRC will deny and deprive its citizens of their rights, he added.

Raja Singh has said that the state government is cheating people by opposing CAA. ‘I will leave Telangana and MLA post if it is proved that CAA causes any inconvenience to people’, he said.(NSS)

