Assam police registers case against Telangana CM

The BJP supporters, in their police complaints, alleged that by demanding proof of surgical strikes, the Telangana chief minister “encouraged anti-India sentiments”.

Guwahati: The Assam police on Tuesday registered a case against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for ‘questioning’ the Army by demanding a proof of the surgical strikes.

According to police sources, the case was registered based on complaints lodged by some BJP supporters.

The development came a day after Congress leaders in Telangana lodged criminal complaints against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “father-son” barb targeting Rahul Gandhi.

The Telangana Congress has alleged that by making the remarks against Rahul Gandhi, the Assam chief minister ‘insulted’ motherhood.

The TPCC leadership demanded that the Assam CM be booked for promoting enmity between different groups and obscene act under various sections of the IPC for his comments against Gandhi.