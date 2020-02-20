Asian Wrestling Championships: Divya wins gold, 4 Indians in final

New Delhi, Feb 20 : Divya Kakran on Thursday won the gold at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships, becoming the second Indian woman to win gold at the competition.

She beat Japanese junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki along the way. Navjot Kaur was the only other woman to win the Asia Championship in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 under the 65kg category. Divya won in the 68 kg.

She was one among four Indian wrestlers to have assured themselves of at least a silver medal on the first day of the women’s wrestling bouts at the competition which was underway in New Delhi.

The others were Nirmala Devi (50 kg), Pinki (55 kg)and Sarita Mor (59 kg).

Divya was dominant in the qualification rounds, beating all four of her opponents by fall. She first routed Kazakhstan’s Albina Kairgelinova before pinning Mongolian Delgermaa Enkksaikhan.

She then beat Uzbekistan’s Azoda Esbergenova with a pin in a bout that lasted all of 27 seconds. By then, Divya was leading 4-0 at the end of the first period of her bout against Matsuyuki by first effecting a take down and then getting an exposure.

Matsuyaki made a strong start to the second period and managed to level the score. However, Divya managed to extract a victory by fall.

Sarita beat Kazakhstan wrestlers Madina Bakbergenova and Nazira Marsbekkyzy before Japan’s Yuumi Kon. She now faces Mongolia’s Battseteg Attlantsetseg in what is her first time at a competition since winning a silver in 2017.

Pinki first beat Uzbekistan’s Shokida Akhmedova by fall before losing to Japan’s Kana Higashikawa. In the semi-final, she beat Kazakhstan’s Marina Zuyeva and she now faces Mongolia’s Dulguun Bolormaa in the final.

(IANS)

