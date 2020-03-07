As Shaheen Bagh protesters dwindle, activists use siren to alert

New Delhi, March 7 : The 84-day protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Shaheen Bagh has started fading away as the number of people joining the protest is gradually dwindling.

However, a siren has been placed at the protest site so that people can be called at the venue immediately during “a crisis”.

On the decreasing turnout of the people after 84 days, some women protesters told IANS that there are various reasons such as annual exams of school children, illness due to which women are not able to protest during the daytime while they come at the venue during evening. Some of the women also said that “now people are getting tired”.

There are several factions in Shaheen Bagh and each faction has tried to lead the protest due to which differences have begun to emerge. Besides, there is a difference of opinion between the women and men protesters.

The protesters, however, denied that any siren has been placed, but when IANS visited the protest site a month ago, the siren was very much in place.

Sources said some protesters who are present at the barricades alert the others through the siren when they see reporters coming in groups or if there is some “danger”. (IANS)

