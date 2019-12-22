Arvind Kumar inspects Moazamjah market

Hyderabad, Dec.21 : Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar today visited Moazamjah Market and instructed the officials to expedite the works and firm up timelines as the first phase renovation work was in the final stages of completion. GHMC Zonal Commissioner Musharaf and other officials were also present.

Arvind Kumar went round the market and took stock of the progress achieved so far and asked the officials to ensure that footpath all around the corridors should be laid in a uniform manner. The shifting of lime mortar unit inside the market should be immediately shifted, he said. Flooring of the entire area, restoration of heritage taps, street furniture and lighting should be taken up at the earliest, he added. Water board officials informed that the water and sewerage works are completed.

When the officials informed the Principal Secretary that designs for the signages are ready, he asked them to include shop numbering also as part of signages so that they have a uniform pattern. A stone encryption outside the market explaining the history of the market should be put up, he said. Construction of modern mutton market should be taken up incorporating all the suggestions of the veterinary officials and including the modern requirements like refrigerators, blow air and so on, he said. (NSS)

