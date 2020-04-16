Arvind Kumar asks officials to strictly implement containment rules

Hyderabad, April 16:

The Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar today said that the government was implementing containment rules to curb the spread of COVID -19 in the state.

He said that the officials has to be ready to arrange to take up works like barricading as the government is likely to announce containment zones wherein even a single positive corona case is traced.

He made these remarks while holding a review meeting on the works taken up in the containment zones at GHMC office. Speaking on the occasion he enquired about the surveys done on fever by surveillance team, primary tests taken up for suspect cases and preventive measures being taken in the containment zones to contain the spread of the virus. He has instructed that the GHMC staff has to take necessary steps for supply of essential commodities to the public in the containment zones. He has also directed the officials concerned to monitor on daily basis the works taken up by the surveillance teams and nodal teams both at circle level and zonal level as per the checklist.

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar informed that the sanitation workers, surveillance teams, disinfectant spraying teams were provided with protective equipment. He also informed that nodal officers of all wings were being monitored regularly. He further said that pamphlets in Telugu, Urdu and English were being distributed among public appealing them about the purpose of demarcating the containment zones and requesting public to stay home and stay Healthy. He said publicity was being given in Telugu, Urdu and English by making announcements through the autos. GHMC Additional Commissioner B.Santhosh, CCP Devendar Reddy were present in the review. (NSS)

