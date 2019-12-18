Arvind inspects restoration works at Koti Women’s College

Hyderabad, Dec.18 : Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar today visited the Osmania University College for Women at Koti and inspected the restoration works being taken up. The restoration works were taken up in collaboration with World Monument Fund and other donors. British Association for Cemeteries in South Asia participated in the restoration of cemeteries.

Dr Helen Philon, Co-Founder and Trustee, Deccan Heritage Foundation, Stephane Block Saloz, Trustee, Amita Baig, Regional Representative India, World Monuments Fund, Richard Broyd and Hugh Monk, from the World Monuments Fund were also present.

Arvind Kumar went round the Durbar hall, east and west wings, Empress Gate, Rang Mahal gardens, British Cemetery and the old wells. He asked the architects working on the restoration project to submit the restoration proposals for the east and west wings, physics and chemistry blocks, gardens and historic gateways. He also asked the officials from Urban Development Department to explore the possibility of linking the historic gardens with the Musi river front, whose proposals were being finalized by AFD, a French-based organization. He also enquired about the number of girl students staying in the girls hostel and inspected the kitchen. (NSS)

