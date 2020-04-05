AP’s corona tally touches 252

Amaravathi, April 5 : Andhra Pradesh reported 26 new cases on Sunday evening, taking the state’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 252. The state government has also placed the residential locations of people testing positive for coronavirus, on a ‘red alert’ list, to enable greater monitoring and also ensure that such areas are quarantined properly.

Of the 252 coronavirus cases identified in the state till Sunday, 11 persons were foreign returnees and 6 persons are their contacts. Another 6 persons got admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, the state nodal officer also released information about persons numbering 131-190, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The available information indicates that except for 7 people, all the persons in the list are Delhi-returnees or their contacts.A

So far, 5 persons in the state, have recovered from the infection.

Earlier in the morning, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh had reached 226. In all, 34 samples had tested positive in the 12 hours between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

In the morning, State Nodal Officer Dr. Srikanth Arja, said that the maximum number of positive cases was 23 from Kurnool, followed by Chittooru with 7 positive cases. Two results each from Ongole and Nellore also came positive during the night.

Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam are the only districts to not have reported any COVID-19 cases.

The state saw a spurt in COVID-19 cases after March 20, when large numbers of people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi, between March 15-17, began returning to their homes.

A number of foreign delegates at the congregation had transmitted the coronavirus to the participants, reulting in the spike in cases in Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had appealed to the people to refrain from blaming any particular community for the spread of COVID-19 in the state. (IANS)

