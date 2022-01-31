Apprentice Vacancies in DRDO-RCI

DRDO-Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, has notified 150 apprentice vacancies in different branches.

Hyderabad: DRDO-Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, has notified 150 apprentice vacancies in different branches. The vacancies are: graduate apprentices-40, technician (diploma) apprentices -60 and trade apprentices-50.

Graduate apprentice branches: ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical. Qualification: BCom, B. Sc, BE/BTech in the concerned subjects. Graduates of 2019, 2020 and 2021 alone are eligible. Stipend: ₹ 9000 per month.

Technician (Diploma) apprentices branches: ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical. Eligibility: Pass in Engineering diploma in the concerned subjects. 2019, 2020, 2021 candidates alone are eligible. Stipend -₹ 8000 per month.

Trade apprentices: Fitter Turner, electrician, electronics, mechanical welder. Eligibility: pass in ITI in the concerned trade. 2019, 2020, 2021 candidates alone are eligible. Age: should have completed 18 years as on 01-01-2022.

Selection basis: academic merit, written test and interview. Applications should be online. Last date for online applications is February 07. For further details please visit drdo.gov.in.