APCC demands Govt to promote Tenth class students to intermediate without exams

Hyderabad, March 28 (NSS): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded the State government to directly admit all the tenth class students who have not appeared for their annual exams into intermediate courses by keeping in view of the ongoing lockdown. It asked the state government to not insist upon the students to appear for the annual exams till the corona virus threat was over.

The APCC president told the state government that it could hold an entrance test to the students before granting them admissions in the intermediate courses.

Addressing media persons along with the working president of the party Tulasi Reddy and NSUI state president Naga Madhu Yadav, he said that the state government should take into consideration the marks secured by the students in their previous class and attendance secured by them in the tenth class before promoting thr students. It may be noted here that the state government had already declared the students from the sixth class to ninth class as all pass by keeping in view of the corona virus menace. (NSS)

