AP CM Explains the PM about the measures taken up curtail COVID-19 pandemic

Amaravati, April 2: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has explained the Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the reasons for the sudden rise in the number of corona positive cases in the state within the past two days.

During the video conference held by the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers of the states in the country to review the COVID-19 situation, he explained the current situation and the measures being taken by the state government to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

He made it clear that out of the 132 positive cases registered in the state, 111 were ones who returned to the state after attending the religious meeting in Nizamuddin Markaz at New Delhi, and the people who came in contact with them.

He told that a survey was being carried out in the state to keep a check on the families suspected of coming in contact with the present positive cases. The suspects are being shifted to isolation centers and are being treated there. He appealed to the Centre to provide the required financial and medical support to the state as the state’s revenue has been severely affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown. (NSS)

