Anything beyond G+2 in Panchayats is Illegal; TS-bPASS mandatory

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has paid special attention to the constructions on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the name of Gram Panchayat permits.

It has been clarified that all new structures in new municipalities and corporations should apply for and get permission through ‘TS-bPASS’ all the buildings with more than two floors are declared illegal.

According to the Special Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar in his order has clarified that the construction of such buildings under the new municipalities and corporations would have to be done by applying through TS-bPASS by paying the prescribed fee and obtaining permission.

Although the TS-bPASS policy came into effect in November 2020, the Municipal Administration department has noted that construction in the new municipalities is being done with the permission of the Gram Panchayats. With this, all the structures have to get permits under the new municipal law.

The officials source said with the permission of the Panchayats, realtors built multi-story buildings on the outskirts of Hyderabad and in nearby villages of other municipal corporations. The construction of colleges, apartments, hotels etc. was done with the permission of the Gram Panchayats.

The state government has set up 61 new municipalities and 7 corporations in 2018. In addition, orders were issued merging 131 gram panchayats into the respective corporations and municipalities.

However, a realty company in Dundigal has come to light with fraud alleging that the large-scale illegal constructions were carried out in the name of gram panchayat approvals with the backing of new municipal commissioners and town planning authorities.

With this, the authorities collected the details of the structures constructed in all the new municipalities. To this extent they are also in the process of demolishing those built contrary to the regulations. Disciplinary action will also be taken against the officers who encouraged the illegal constructions.

As per the orders, the government has directed the additional collectors (local bodies) of the respective districts will take action to identify structures that are not permitted under the new Municipal Act.

It has been clarified that action will be taken under the Telangana Municipalities Act – 2019 on constructions taking place on floors above G+2, mainly contrary to the regulations.