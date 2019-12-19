Anurag Kashyap: Emergency is here again

Mumbai, Dec 19 : Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap claimed on Thursday that India was witnessing Emergency rule once again.

On Wednesday night, Uttar Pradesh, DGP OP Singh tweeted: “‘Sec 144’ is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children.”

Anurag Kashyap on Thursday replied to the tweet saying: “Emergency is here again..”

The filmmaker in a separate tweet confirmed that he would participate in the protests against the CAA.

(IANS)

