Andhra oil plant gutted in fire

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 25 : A major fire broke out in an oil processing plant in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Wednesday.

According to police, the fire engulfed the plant belonging to Sri Chakra Oils & Extraction Private Limited at Peera Ramachandrapuram village in the Anaparthy block.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. There were no casualties.

Police said the cause of the fire was under investigation. The company is estimated to have suffered huge loss in the fire.

(IANS)

