‘Andhadhun’ gets Telugu remake; Nithiin to star

Mumbai, Feb 24 : Actor Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s National Award-winning role in the Telugu remake of the 20178 hit, “Andhadhun”.

The yet-untitled Telugu project will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy. Filming begins in June.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: “#AndhaDhun #Telugu remake launched in #Hyderabad today… #Nithiin will reprise the role #AyushmannKhurrana had portrayed in #Hindi version… Not titled yet… Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi… Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy… Filming begins June 2020.”

Nithiin is best known for his roles in films such as “Srinivasa Kalyanam” and “Chal Mohan Ranga”.

“Andhadhun”, a black comedy crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, has Ayushmann playing of a piano player who pretends to be blind and whose life is thrown in a tizzy when he becomes witness to the murder of a former film actor by his wife and her lover. The Bollywood version also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte.

Other cast and crew details of the Telugu remake are awaited.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...