Amit shah to attend a pro-CAA meeting in city on 15th March

Hyderabad: Union Home minister Amit Shah would visit city on March 15 to participate in a pro-CAA meeting being organized by the State BJP party.

State BJP president Dr K Laxman made this announcement and said Amit Shah would address a massive public meeting in support of CAA to be organized at Lal Bahadur Stadium. He also alleged that the TRS government, with a tacit understanding with AIMIM, was indulging in carrying out misinformation against CAA, NCR and NPR. He accused the TRS of having a nexus with the MIM and spreading venomous information against the CAA in the State, he accused.

The BJP party, which was creating awareness among the people about the CAA by conducting door-to-door campaigns and meetings would politically fight against the parties which are misleading people on this new law passed by the parliament. The Home minister would dispel apprehensions on CAA as this law will not affect the citizenship of any Indian citizen, he said.

-NSS

