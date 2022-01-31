Amid Corona protocols schools, colleges to reopen from Feb 1 in TS

Since the cases are coming down with lowering of positivity rate the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to restart the schools and colleges in the state by following corona protocols.

Hyderabad: As stated by the state government, all Schools, colleges and all educational institutions are to be reopened in Telangana from February 1 following Corona protocols.

The government directed the management of the schools and colleges including private ones to follow corona protocols and made necessary arrangements. After holidays from Jan 8 to 30 the students will return to the schools and colleges from Tuesday onwards.

According to information the health staff is to visit the schools, colleges and institutions to conduct vaccination drives if necessary.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the schools and colleges will reopen with corona protocols.

Since the cases are coming down with lowering of positivity rate the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to restart the schools and colleges in the state by following corona protocols.

The students will follow corona protocols like wearing masks and sanitizing their hands, the minister said, adding that similar measures were taken in the schools and colleges which cleansed up their premises.

She appealed to the parents to avoid fear and send their children to study and prepare for the examinations in future.