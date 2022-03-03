After FIR, Muslim religious sentiments hurt by the poster of Telugu OTT ‘Qubool Hai’?

Now and then, film industry, intentionally or unintentionally hurt Muslim sentiments with its movies or posters, and when Muslims protest, they are blamed for intolerance.

Hyderabad: Now and then, film industry, intentionally or unintentionally hurt Muslim sentiments with its movies or posters, and when Muslims protest, they are blamed for intolerance.These days films, serials and dramas are being presented on various social media platforms. This platform is called as Over The Top Media (OTT) service.

A Telugu OTT platform Aha has unveiled the teaser of their upcoming original, six-episode series titled ‘Qubool Hai’. A poster released in this connection has the photo of Ameena the leading character in Ghunghat. Her photo is surrounded by a question mark which has something written in Urdu and Arabic. On closely looking into the matter, Allah, Mohammed and part of durood is visible.

Slated for a premiere on March 11, ‘Qubool Hai’ is a story of a girl who is sold off by her poverty-stricken father.

Introducing Ameena, who becomes a victim, is sold off to a rich, old Arab Sheikh in the garb of marriage. The teaser also hints at the child-trafficking cases being taken up by a newly-appointed cop named Bhanu.

The drama tells the story of a woman who has become a victim of the flesh trade, is created and produced by Pingle Pranav Reddy, and presented by Mirage Media.

‘Qubool Hai’ is written by Umair Hasan and Faiz Rai, the show is directed by Umair Hasan, Faiz Rai, and Pranav Reddy.

It is reported that the six-episode series will unfold many mysterious mafias and dark secrets of human trafficking.